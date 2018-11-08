Listen Live Sports

British gymnast Louis Smith retires from gymnastics at 29

November 8, 2018 6:52 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Louis Smith, who ended Britain’s 80-year Olympic medal drought in gymnastics, has retired from competition.

The 29-year-old Smith won bronze on the pommel horse at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver in the same event at both the 2012 London Games and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. He also won team bronze in 2012.

Smith had been working toward qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but now says he will pursue “other exciting opportunities that I’ve been presented with.”

A blot on his career was receiving a two-month suspension from the British gymnastics federation in 2016 after appearing to mock Islam in a video.

