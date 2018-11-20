Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
British sprinter Levine banned 4 years for doping

November 20, 2018 9:28 am
 
LONDON (AP) — British sprinter Nigel Levine, who has won world and European championship medals, has been banned for four years for doping.

The U.K. Anti-Doping agency says Levine tested positive in an out-of-competition test last year for the banned substance clenbuterol, which can be used to burn fat.

UKAD’s ruling says Levine accepted a four-year ban in August after arguing “one of the supplements” he was taking was contaminated.

UKAD says Levine provided two samples of a supplement for testing, but it couldn’t test them because one container was empty and the other was from a different batch to the one Levine said he’d taken.

Levine won the 4×400-meter relay at the 2014 European indoor championships, silver in the same event at the 2012 European championships, and relay bronze at the 2013 world championships.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

