Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brodeur, Washington help Penn roll past Delaware State 76-48

November 27, 2018 11:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DOVER, Del. (AP) — AJ Brodeur had 10 points, matched a career-high with 13 rebounds and added a season-best five assists to help lead Pennsylvania to a 76-48 victory over Delaware State on Tuesday night.

It was a consecutive double-double and third of the season for Brodeur. Freshman Bryce Washington had career highs of 16 points and eight rebounds for Penn (6-2).

The Quakers have won two straight since double-digit losses to then-No. 12 Kansas State and Oregon State in the Paradise Jam tournament. Penn made 13 3-point shots and has 28 in the last two games. Jackson Donahue, who finished with nine points, and Washington made three apiece from long range.

Johquin Wiley scored 19 points to lead Delaware State (1-6).

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Quakers had a double-digit lead with about seven minutes left in the first half and built a 41-27 halftime advantage. Penn opened the second half on a 15-2 run to stretch the lead to 56-29 with 13:28 remaining.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Security Cooperation Management...
12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldier finishes Marne Mudder obstacle course

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia