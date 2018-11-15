Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Broncos-Chargers Preview Capsule

November 15, 2018 3:30 pm
 
DENVER (3-6) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (7-2)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Chargers by 7 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Broncos 3-5-1, Chargers 5-4

SERIES RECORD – Broncos lead 65-51-1

LAST MEETING – Chargers beat Broncos 21-0, Oct. 22, 2017

LAST WEEK – Broncos had bye, lost to Houston 19-17 on Nov. 4; Chargers beat Raiders 20-6

AP PRO32 RANKING – Broncos No. 23, Chargers No. 5

BRONCOS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (9), PASS (17).

BRONCOS DEFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (26), PASS (10).

CHARGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (7), PASS (13).

CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (17), PASS (17).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Broncos have won two of past three in series . Denver hoping for better post-bye run after franchise-worst eight-game skid last year. … RB Phillip Lindsay leads all rookie rushers with 591 yards on 110 carries for 5.4-yard average. … Rookie RB Royce Freeman, who’s missed two games with sprained ankle, returns this weekend. He has 4.4-yard average and four TDs. … Broncos are fifth in league with 45 plays of 20 yards or more. . LBs Von Miller (9) and Bradley Chubb (8) have most sacks by pass-rushing duo. Chubb has 6 1-2 sacks in past four games. . Denver leads league with three blocked kicks (punt, field goal and extra-point attempt). . Chargers are league-best 13-3 since Week 9 last season. Their six-game winning streak marks 11th time since merger they had streak of six or more. . QB Philip Rivers has thrown two or more TDs in nine straight games. Only five QBs in league history have string of 10 or more games. . RB Melvin Gordon third in AFC with 1,033 scrimmage yards. He has at least 120 yards and TD in five straight games. . WR Keenan Allen has four touchdowns in past five games vs. Denver. . LB Melvin Ingram has sack in three straight games. . Chargers allowing just 15.5 points per game during winning streak. … Fantasy tip: Broncos QB Case Keenum has thrown two or more touchdown passes in three of past five past games.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

