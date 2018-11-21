Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Broncos promote Langley to replace Jones on roster

November 21, 2018 2:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have promoted cornerback Brendan Langley from their practice squad.

He replaces veteran cornerback Adam Jones, who was waived Tuesday, 48 hours after playing just five snaps on defense and returning a kickoff 16 yards in Denver’s 23-22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Langley is a 2017 third-round draft pick who played in 11 games his rookie season, when he averaged 30.5 yards on six kickoff returns.

The Broncos also signed cornerback Linden Stephens to their practice squad.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Stephens is a rookie from the University of Cincinnati who spent two weeks on the Rams’ practice squad this season after competing in training camp with the Saints.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army conducts Javelin training in Qatar

Today in History

1963: Johnson establishes Warren Commission