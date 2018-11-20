Broncos waive veteran cornerback Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Adam “Pacman” Jones’ short stint in Denver is over.

The Broncos waived the 14-year veteran Tuesday after he’d appeared in seven games, posting nine tackles and one interception and three pass breakups.

At 35, Jones might have a hard time finding another team in need of a cornerback/kick returner.

He signed with Denver in August. Coach Vance Joseph, who once served as an assistant in Cincinnati, vouched for Jones, who spent eight seasons with the Bengals.

Jones was the Broncos’ leading punt returner with 10, albeit for a 2.5-yard average, and he returned four kickoffs for a 21.3-yard average.

