Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brooks, bench spark Houston rout of Northwestern St, 82-55

November 19, 2018 10:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Armoni Brooks scored 16 points and three teammates came off the bench to score 13 point each as Houston routed Northwestern State, 82-55 in the Men Against Breast Cancer Cougar Cup Monday night.

The victory was the Cougars’ 18th straight win on their home court, tying Charleston for second place behind South Dakota State for longest active home court win streak.

Chris Harris Jr., Corey Davis Jr. and Landon Goesling each scored 13 points and the Houston reserves contributed 43 points.

Houston hit 28 of 61 from the field (45.9 percent), including 11 of 30 from distance. Defensively, Houston held the Demons to 20 of 53 shooting (37.7 percent), including 7 of 24 from distance.

Advertisement

John Norvel finished with eight points as no one reached double figures for Northwestern State (1-4).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference