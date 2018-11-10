Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Brooks hits 6 3s, leads Houston past Alabama A&M, 101-54

November 10, 2018 9:08 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Armoni Brooks tied his career best by knocking down six 3-pointers while putting up 24 points as Houston cruised past Alabama A&M 101-54 in the Cougars’ season-opener Saturday night.

Named the 2018 Sixth Man of the Year, Brooks was 9 of 13 from the field, including 6 of 10 from distance.

Houston won its 16th straight home game at H&PE Arena while the Cougars new home, $60-million Fertitta Center, is nearing completion.

The Cougars shot 61 percent from the field (37 of 61) and were 15 of 30 from behind the stripe. Corey Davis Jr. finished with 22 points. Breaon Brady and Cedrick Alley Jr. added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Andre Kennedy had 14 points to lead Alabama A&M, which fell to South Florida in its opener, 80-63. The Bulldogs will play their first six games on the road. They play Rice Sunday.

