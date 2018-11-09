Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brown leads Incarnate Word over St. Francis (Ill.) 63-49

November 9, 2018 11:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Charles Brown III didn’t miss a shot, scoring all 14 of his points in the final nine minutes to help Incarnate Word pull away and beat NAIA member St. Francis (Illinois) 63-49 on Friday night.

Jarret Gmazel’s jumper with 12 minutes left gave St. Francis its last lead, 39-38. Brown then shot 5 of 5 from the field and made both free-throw attempts during a 19-7 surge and the Cardinals led 59-45 with 1:35 to play. He added a layup with 16 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Morgan Taylor added 11 points and Christian Peevy had 10 for Incarnate Word, which shot 60 percent on 24-of-40 shooting from the field.

Terrion Howard scored 20 points to lead St. Francis.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Incarnate Word coach Carson Cunningham won his first game with the Cardinals. He spent the last five seasons at Carroll College in Helena, Montana.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline