Brown’s 2 late TDs secures Illinois State’s 35-28 victory

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Kevin Brown had two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Illinois State rallied to beat Young State 35-28 on Saturday to secure a winning record on the season.

James Robinson, who ran for 109 yards in the first quarter, finished with 256 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Illinois State (6-5, 3-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which had lost four straight games after opening the season 5-1.

The Redbirds led 21-13 in the third before Nathan Mays threw to Ryan Emans from the 10 for a TD and followed with a pass to Natavious Payne for the 2-point conversion to tie the game with 1:21 left in the third. Mays then hit Miles Joiner in stride for a 58-yard scoring strike as Youngstown State (4-7, 3-5) took a 28-21 lead early in the fourth. Brown answered with two scores for the win.

Tevin McCaster led the Penguins, rushing for 142 yards and one touchdown. Mays threw for 99 yards and two scores and ran for another 61 yards.

