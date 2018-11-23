Browns-Bengals Preview Capsule

CLEVELAND (3-6-1) at CINCINNATI (5-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Bengals by 3½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cleveland 6-4, Cincinnati 5-5

SERIES RECORD — Bengals lead 50-39

LAST MEETING — Bengals beat Browns 30-16, Nov. 26, 2017

LAST WEEK — Browns had bye, beat Falcons 28-16 on Nov. 11; Bengals lost to Ravens 24-21

AP PRO32 RANKING — Browns No. 24, Bengals No. 19

BROWNS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (5), PASS (24).

BROWNS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (28), PASS (30).

BENGALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (28), PASS (20).

BENGALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (31).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bengals have won seven straight vs. Browns, matching longest win streak by either team in intrastate series. … Browns have lost 25 straight road games, one shy of NFL mark held by Detroit Lions (2007-10). … Cleveland last won on road at Baltimore on Oct. 11, 2015, when QB Josh McCown led 33-30 overtime victory. … Browns play four of last six on road. … Browns are healthiest they’ve been this season. … First matchup with rival Bengals also reunion with former Browns coach Hue Jackson, fired last month after going 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons. Jackson returned to Bengals staff as special assistant to coach Marvin Lewis. … Browns haven’t won consecutive games since 2014, when they reeled off three straight. … Browns had bye coming off best all-around game this season, 28-16 win over Atlanta. Rookie QB Baker Mayfield completed first 13 passes and finished 17 of 20 for 216 yards and three TDs. … Mayfield leads rookie QBs in every major statistical category. … Browns rookie RB Nick Chubb had 176 yards vs. Falcons, including team record 92-yard TD run. … Against Atlanta, Browns didn’t allow sack for first time in 42 games. … Browns have 1,332 yards rushing, team’s most through 11 games since 1985, when Kevin Mack and Earnest Byner both cracked 1,000. … Browns’ defense continues to lead league with 25 takeaways, 12 more than all last season. … Bengals are 7-1 vs. Browns rookie QBs during Lewis’ tenure, with only loss 34-24 at Cleveland in 2012 behind Brandon Weeden. … Lewis is 18-14 against rookie QBs, including loss last week against Ravens rookie Lamar Jackson. … Andy Dalton 11-3 career vs. Browns with 26 TDs, 11 INTs and passer rating of 96.4. … Bengals have allowed 481, 551, 576, 509 and 403 yards in last five games, losing four times. … Fantasy tip: Chubb is going against defense that has allowed 244 and 265 yards rushing in last two games. Bengals have given up 200 yards rushing three times this season.

