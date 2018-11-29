Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bruce helps Texas Southern win home opener

November 29, 2018 11:51 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Derrick Bruce came off the bench to score a season-high 21 points and Texas Southern held off NAIA-member Huston-Tillotson in its home opener on Thursday night.

Bruce sank 6 of 10 shots from the floor, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and added three steals for the Tigers (3-4). Texas Southern, under first-year coach Johnny Johnson, opened its season with a six-game road trip that including a win on Baylor’s home floor, snapping the Bears’ 56-game winning streak against teams from the Southwest Athletic Conference. The Tigers concluded their trip with an 89-84 victory over Oregon — ranked 18th at the time.

Jeremy Combs scored 18 on 6-of-8 shooting for the Tigers. Trayvon Reed added 14 points and seven rebounds and Justin Hopkins pitched in with 11 points and eight boards.

The Rams, who trailed 42-37 at halftime, grabbed a 62-57 lead on a 3-pointer by Isaiah Wilson with 12:42 left to play. Huston-Tillotson led 76-71 on a Christian Wilson layup with 2:06 to go, but Reed had a dunk, Bruce nailed a 3-pointer and Texas Southern hit 4 of 5 free throws in the final 40 seconds to hold on.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Christian Wilson paced the Rams with 23 points and 14 rebounds, but he had nine of Huston-Tillotson’s 21 turnovers. Alex Doche had 13 points and Isaiah Wilson scored 12.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor