Bruins-Canadiens Sum

Boston 2 0 1—3 Montreal 0 0 2—2

First Period_1, Boston, Backes 1, 13:01. 2, Boston, DeBrusk 10 (Krug, Krejci), 14:42.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Montreal, Drouin 9 (Alzner, Mete), 6:46. 4, Montreal, Tatar 10 (Agostino, Shaw), 10:09 (pp). 5, Boston, Moore 1 (Krejci, Backes), 17:03 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Boston 14-12-9_35. Montreal 12-9-12_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 6; Montreal 1 of 5.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 5-4-2 (33 shots-31 saves). Montreal, Price 7-6-4 (35-32).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:36.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.