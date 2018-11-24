Bruins-Canadiens Sums

Boston 2 0 1—3 Montreal 0 0 2—2

First Period_1, Boston, Backes 1, 13:01. 2, Boston, DeBrusk 10 (Krejci, Krug), 14:42. Penalties_Shaw, MTL, (elbowing), 8:26; Marchand, BOS, (cross checking), 9:16; Drouin, MTL, (roughing), 14:26; Marchand, BOS, (roughing), 14:26; Acciari, BOS, (high sticking), 19:28; Gallagher, MTL, (slashing), 20:00; Miller, BOS, (roughing), 20:00.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Domi, MTL, (interference), 4:11; Petry, MTL, (tripping), 15:30; Krug, BOS, (high sticking), 17:15; Petry, MTL, (hooking), 18:51; Krejci, BOS, (holding), 19:36.

Third Period_3, Montreal, Drouin 9 (Alzner, Mete), 6:46. 4, Montreal, Tatar 10 (Agostino, Shaw), 10:09 (pp). 5, Boston, Moore 1 (Krejci, Backes), 17:03 (pp). Penalties_Pastrnak, BOS, (slashing), 8:15; Drouin, MTL, major (high sticking), 14:39.

Shots on Goal_Boston 14-12-9_35. Montreal 12-9-12_33.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 6; Montreal 1 of 5.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 5-4-2 (33 shots-31 saves). Montreal, Price 7-6-4 (35-32).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:36.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Tony Sericolo.

