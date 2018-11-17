Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bruins-Coyotes Sum

November 17, 2018 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston 2 0 0—2
Arizona 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Boston, Forsbacka Karlsson 1 (Acciari), 1:12. 2, Boston, DeBrusk 8 (Marchand), 2:45.

Second Period_3, Arizona, Richardson 6 (Hinostroza), 9:10.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Boston 7-3-13_23. Arizona 10-11-12_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Arizona 0 of 4.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 7-2-2 (33 shots-32 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 4-5-1 (23-21).

A_16,386 (17,125). T_2:23.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Darren Gibbs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team