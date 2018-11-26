Bruins-Maple Leafs Sum

Boston 0 2 0—2 Toronto 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Toronto, Dermott 1 (Marner), 17:44.

Second Period_2, Boston, Pastrnak 18 (Marchand, Krug), 3:39 (pp). 3, Toronto, Ozhiganov 1 (Marner, Gauthier), 13:06. 4, Boston, Pastrnak 19 (Krug, Marchand), 14:22. 5, Toronto, Leivo 4 (Marleau, Ennis), 18:38 (pp).

Third Period_6, Toronto, Hyman 4 (Tavares, Marner), 18:25.

Shots on Goal_Boston 10-18-12_40. Toronto 9-9-13_31.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 2; Toronto 1 of 1.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 8-3-2 (30 shots-27 saves). Toronto, Andersen 13-7-0 (40-38).

A_19,286 (18,819). T_2:26.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Andrew Smith.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.