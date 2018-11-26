Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bruins-Maple Leafs Sum

November 26, 2018 10:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston 0 2 0—2
Toronto 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Toronto, Dermott 1 (Marner), 17:44.

Second Period_2, Boston, Pastrnak 18 (Krug, Marchand), 3:39 (pp). 3, Toronto, Ozhiganov 1 (Gauthier, Marner), 13:06. 4, Boston, Pastrnak 19 (Krug, Marchand), 14:22. 5, Toronto, Leivo 4 (Marleau, Ennis), 18:38 (pp).

Third Period_6, Toronto, Hyman 4 (Tavares, Marner), 18:25.

Shots on Goal_Boston 10-18-12_40. Toronto 9-9-13_31.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 2; Toronto 1 of 1.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 8-3-2 (30 shots-27 saves). Toronto, Andersen 13-7-0 (40-38).

A_19,286 (18,819). T_2:26.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Andrew Smith.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Foundations of Capture Management - Bid...
12|4 Securing Digital ID 2018
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1831: John Quincy Adams takes seat in House