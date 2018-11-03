Bruins-Predators Sum

Boston 0 0 0—0 Nashville 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Nashville, Josi 4 (Bonino, Ellis), 14:49.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Boston 10-10-6_26. Nashville 15-8-17_40.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 4; Nashville 0 of 5.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 4-1-2 (40 shots-39 saves). Nashville, Rinne 5-1-0 (26-26).

A_17,535 (17,113). T_2:38.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Kiel Murchison.

