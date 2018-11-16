Listen Live Sports

Bruins-Stars Sum

November 16, 2018 10:52 pm
 
Boston 0 0 0 0—0
Dallas 0 0 0 1—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_1, Dallas, Dickinson 4 (Janmark), 1:34.

Shots on Goal_Boston 10-7-6_23. Dallas 10-8-13-6_37.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Dallas 0 of 4.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 4-4-1 (37 shots-36 saves). Dallas, Bishop 7-5-1 (23-23).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:37.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Jonny Murray.

