Bruins-Stars Sum

First Period_None.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_1, Dallas, Dickinson 4 (Janmark), 1:34.
Shots on Goal_Boston 10-7-6_23. Dallas 10-8-13-6_37.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Dallas 0 of 4.
Goalies_Boston, Rask 4-4-1 (37 shots-36 saves). Dallas, Bishop 7-5-1 (23-23).
A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:37.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Jonny Murray.
