Bryant bench powers Bulldogs past Saint Peter’s 71-63

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Adam Grant and SaBastian Townes each came off the bench to score 18 points and Bryant used its reserves to post its first win in three tries this season with a 71-63 win over Saint Peter’s in the home opener Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs got just 20 points total from its starting five, led by Brandon Carroll’s 13 points.

The victory was the first for Jared Grasso, Bryant’s first-year coach. The Bulldogs opened with bi-coastal losses, falling 97-63 at Rhode Island and 82-59 at Seattle.

Grant, who usually starts, knocked down 6 of 13 shots from the field, including 4 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc, and dished five assists. Townes hit 7 of 11 from the floor, including a pair of 3s, and pulled down 10 rebounds. Byron Hawkins scored another 11 points off the bench.

Saint Peter’s knocked off Lafayette in the coaching debut of Shaheen Holloway, but the Peacocks have now lost back-to-back games and continue their road trip with games at North Carolina State, North Texas, Auburn and Maine.

Samuel Idowu scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Saint Peter’s.

