Bryant scores 14 to help UAB beat D-II West Alabama 77-47

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Zach Bryant had 14 points and Jeremiah Bell scored 13 to help UAB beat D-II West Alabama 77-47 on Sunday night for the program’s 800th win.

Bryant and Bell combined to make 9 of 14 from the field, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Lewis Sullivan added 11 points, five assists and two steals for UAB.

The Blazers (3-0) never trailed and used a 13-4 run that made it 20-9 with 9:44 left in the first half. Will Butler and Tavin Lovan made back-to-back layups that pushed the lead to 13 points about three minutes later and West Alabama trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

The Tigers twice trimmed their deficit to 10 early in the second half before going scoreless while committing five turnovers over a span of nearly six minutes. Jalen Perry’s 3-pointer capped a 14-0 run that made it 54-30 with 13 minutes to play and West Alabama never again threatened.

Ricky Dunnaway led the Tigers with 10 points.

