Buccaneers-Giants Preview Capsule

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (3-6) at NEW YORK GIANTS (2-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Giants by 1

RECORD VS. SPREAD -Tampa Bay 3-6, New York 4-5

SERIES RECORD – Giants lead 14-7

LAST MEETING – Buccaneers beat Giants 25-23, Oct. 1, 2017

LAST WEEK – Buccaneers lost to Redskins 16-3; Giants beat 49ers 27-23

AP PRO32 RANKING – Buccaneers No. 26, Giants No. 28

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (29), PASS (1).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (15), PASS (29).

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (31), PASS (15).

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (25), PASS (18).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Bucs have lost three in row and six of seven. … RB Jacquizz Rodgers had 108 yards from scrimmage last week, 83 rushing and 25 receiving. … WR Mike Evans has 13 catches for 217 yards and TD in two games against Giants. … WR DeSean Jackson has scored five touchdowns in last six games against New York, three receiving, two punt returns. … WR Chris Godwin had seven catches for 103 yards last week. … Rookie DT Vita Vea had first sack last week. … DE Carl Nassib has four sacks in last four games. … DE Jason Pierre-Paul had 58½ sacks and 13 forced fumbles in eight seasons with Giants. He has eight sacks with Bucs this season, two less than Giants’ total. … Giants snapped five-game losing streak last week, looking for consecutive wins for first time since December 2016. … QB Eli Manning threw three touchdowns in win over Niners. He aims for fifth straight game with two or more TD passes against Bucs. … RB Saquon Barkley is only player in NFL with 500-plus yards rushing (586) and 500-plus yards receiving (530) despite working behind weak O-line. Barkley has at least 100 yards from scrimmage in seven of eight games, ranks third overall with 1,016 yards from scrimmage on season…. WR Odell Beckham Jr., has 20 catches for 352 yards and three TDs in last three outings. … S Landon Collins had team-high nine tackles last week and leads team with 71 tackles. … LB B.J. Goodson had first two career interceptions against Niners. … Fantasy tip: Bucs QB Ryan Fitzpatrick ranks second in NFC, averaging 314.1 yards passing. Fitz threw for 406 yards last week, his fourth 400-yarder of season. Despite missing three starts, his 17 TD passes match Giants’ TD total as team. Giants have not had sack in last two games.

