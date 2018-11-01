Listen Live Sports

Buccaneers-Panthers Preview Capsule

November 1, 2018 1:08 pm
 
TAMPA BAY (3-4) at CAROLINA (5-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

OPENING LINE — Panthers by 5 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Buccaneers 3-4, Panthers 4-3

SERIES RECORD — Panthers lead 22-13

LAST MEETING — Panthers beat Buccaneers 22-19 on Dec. 24, 2017

LAST WEEK — Buccaneers lost to Bengals 37-34; Panthers beat Ravens 36-21

AP PRO32 RANKING — Buccaneers No. 25, Panthers No. 6

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (28), PASS (1)

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (10), PASS (31)

PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (2), PASS (22)

PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (8), PASS (19)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Ryan Fitzpatrick starts at QB for Jameis Winston. … Winston has 11 turnovers in 3 ½ games since returning from three-game suspension. … Fitzpatrick has averaged 339 yards passing in last four starts with 11 TDs and five INTs. … RB Peyton Barber has 264 yards from scrimmage and two TDs in past two NFC South games. … WR Mike Evans has 16 catches for 295 yards in past three road games at Carolina. … WR DeSean Jackson has NFL-record 24 career TDs of 60 yards or more. … Bucs DE Jason Pierre-Paul has sack in six straight games. … LB Lavonte David has 40 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries in past four games vs. Carolina. … Panthers have won nine straight at home. … Coach Ron Rivera is 10-4 vs. Bucs since taking over in 2011. … Panthers QB Cam Newton has 21 career games with at least two TDs passing and one TD rushing. … Newton leads all QBs in yards rushing (309) and TDs rushing (four). … Newton has thrown at least two TD passes in six straight games. … Panthers WR D.J. Moore had career-best 129 yards from scrimmage vs. Ravens. … RB Christian McCaffrey coming off first multi-touchdown game of season. … Greg Olsen one of five TEs with 650 career receptions and 55 touchdowns. … Panthers have allowed league-low 10 sacks. … K Graham Gano has made 39 straight field goals at home and NFL-best 28 straight overall. … DE Julius Peppers (156 ½ sacks) needs four more to move into fourth place on NFL’s all-time list. Peppers had sack, two fumble recoveries in last meeting. Fantasy Tip: Newton has 13 TDs (five rushing) and 105.9 QB rating in five career home games vs. Tampa Bay.

___

For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

