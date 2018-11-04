Buccaneers-Panthers Stats

|Tampa Bay
|0
|14
|7
|7—28
|Carolina
|14
|21
|0
|7—42
|First Quarter
Car_Armah 1 run (Gano kick), 10:34.
Car_McCaffrey 3 run (Gano kick), 3:14.
TB_Howard 4 pass from Fitzpatrick (Catanzaro kick), 14:15.
Car_Samuel 33 run (Gano kick), 11:20.
Car_McCaffrey 1 run (Gano kick), 7:24.
Car_Olsen 17 pass from Newton (Gano kick), 4:01.
TB_Howard 3 pass from Fitzpatrick (Catanzaro kick), :15.
TB_Humphries 5 pass from Fitzpatrick (Catanzaro kick), 5:14.
TB_Humphries 30 pass from Fitzpatrick (Catanzaro kick), 14:24.
Car_Samuel 19 pass from Newton (Gano kick), 9:04.
A_73,513.
___
|TB
|Car
|First downs
|23
|22
|Total Net Yards
|301
|407
|Rushes-yards
|21-82
|32-179
|Passing
|219
|228
|Punt Returns
|2-15
|1-12
|Kickoff Returns
|1-25
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-39
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-41-2
|19-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-24
|2-19
|Punts
|5-46.2
|4-50.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-49
|9-84
|Time of Possession
|29:00
|31:00
___
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Barber 11-31, Fitzpatrick 5-23, Rodgers 2-14, Humphries 1-7, Wilson 2-7. Carolina, McCaffrey 17-79, Samuel 1-33, Newton 11-33, Moore 1-32, Armah 1-1, Anderson 1-1.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Fitzpatrick 24-40-2-243, Anger 0-1-0-0. Carolina, Newton 19-25-0-247.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Humphries 8-82, Howard 4-53, Brate 3-15, Godwin 2-40, De.Jackson 2-32, Barber 2-9, Rodgers 2-(minus 4), M.Evans 1-16. Carolina, Olsen 6-76, McCaffrey 5-78, Funchess 4-44, Samuel 2-25, Moore 1-16, Wright 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
