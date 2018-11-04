Buccaneers-Panthers Stats

Tampa Bay 0 14 7 7—28 Carolina 14 21 0 7—42 First Quarter

Car_Armah 1 run (Gano kick), 10:34.

Car_McCaffrey 3 run (Gano kick), 3:14.

Second Quarter

TB_Howard 4 pass from Fitzpatrick (Catanzaro kick), 14:15.

Car_Samuel 33 run (Gano kick), 11:20.

Advertisement

Car_McCaffrey 1 run (Gano kick), 7:24.

Car_Olsen 17 pass from Newton (Gano kick), 4:01.

TB_Howard 3 pass from Fitzpatrick (Catanzaro kick), :15.

Third Quarter

TB_Humphries 5 pass from Fitzpatrick (Catanzaro kick), 5:14.

Fourth Quarter

TB_Humphries 30 pass from Fitzpatrick (Catanzaro kick), 14:24.

Car_Samuel 19 pass from Newton (Gano kick), 9:04.

A_73,513.

___

TB Car First downs 23 22 Total Net Yards 301 407 Rushes-yards 21-82 32-179 Passing 219 228 Punt Returns 2-15 1-12 Kickoff Returns 1-25 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-39 Comp-Att-Int 24-41-2 19-25-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-24 2-19 Punts 5-46.2 4-50.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 8-49 9-84 Time of Possession 29:00 31:00

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Barber 11-31, Fitzpatrick 5-23, Rodgers 2-14, Humphries 1-7, Wilson 2-7. Carolina, McCaffrey 17-79, Samuel 1-33, Newton 11-33, Moore 1-32, Armah 1-1, Anderson 1-1.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Fitzpatrick 24-40-2-243, Anger 0-1-0-0. Carolina, Newton 19-25-0-247.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Humphries 8-82, Howard 4-53, Brate 3-15, Godwin 2-40, De.Jackson 2-32, Barber 2-9, Rodgers 2-(minus 4), M.Evans 1-16. Carolina, Olsen 6-76, McCaffrey 5-78, Funchess 4-44, Samuel 2-25, Moore 1-16, Wright 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.