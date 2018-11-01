Bucks-Celtics, Box

MILWAUKEE (113)

Middleton 6-18 1-1 16, Antetokounmpo 13-22 7-11 33, Lopez 1-4 0-0 2, Bledsoe 3-9 6-9 13, Brogdon 6-10 2-2 16, Ilyasova 3-6 2-2 8, Henson 2-4 1-2 6, Connaughton 1-2 0-0 2, DiVincenzo 3-6 1-1 8, Snell 3-4 2-2 9. Totals 41-85 22-30 113.

BOSTON (117)

Hayward 6-11 3-3 18, Ojeleye 4-6 0-0 10, Horford 6-15 2-2 18, Irving 10-20 2-2 28, Tatum 4-9 2-2 12, Baynes 1-5 2-4 5, Williams III 0-0 0-0 0, Smart 1-4 0-0 2, Rozier 3-11 0-0 7, M.Morris 6-11 0-0 17, J.Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-92 11-13 117.

Milwaukee 16 37 25 35—113 Boston 23 32 38 24—117

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 9-29 (Middleton 3-10, Brogdon 2-3, Henson 1-2, Snell 1-2, Bledsoe 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-4, Ilyasova 0-1, Connaughton 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-1, Lopez 0-3), Boston 24-55 (Irving 6-12, M.Morris 5-8, Horford 4-11, Hayward 3-5, Tatum 2-3, Ojeleye 2-4, Rozier 1-4, Baynes 1-5, Smart 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 45 (Antetokounmpo 11), Boston 42 (Rozier 7). Assists_Milwaukee 20 (Bledsoe 7), Boston 30 (Horford 8). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 20, Boston 23. Technicals_Boston coach Celtics (Defensive three second) 2. A_18,624 (18,624).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.