Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bucks-Clippers, Box

November 10, 2018 6:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
MILWAUKEE (126)

Middleton 6-13 0-0 14, Antetokounmpo 11-19 5-11 27, Lopez 6-12 2-2 20, Bledsoe 6-16 1-2 15, Brogdon 8-16 6-6 23, Ilyasova 2-7 0-0 5, Henson 3-4 0-0 8, Snell 0-3 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 2-7 0-0 4, Connaughton 3-8 2-2 10. Totals 47-105 16-23 126.

L.A. CLIPPERS (128)

Harris 8-16 2-2 20, Gallinari 4-15 4-5 13, Gortat 3-5 0-0 6, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-13 4-4 16, Beverley 7-11 2-2 21, Scott 3-7 0-0 9, Harrell 9-12 8-11 26, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 5-15 1-1 12, Wallace 2-4 1-2 5, Thornwell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 46-99 22-27 128.

Milwaukee 24 40 20 35 7—126
L.A. Clippers 33 29 27 30 9—128

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 16-46 (Lopez 6-12, Henson 2-3, Middleton 2-4, Connaughton 2-6, Bledsoe 2-7, Ilyasova 1-2, Brogdon 1-6, Snell 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-3), L.A. Clippers 14-34 (Beverley 5-8, Scott 3-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3, Harris 2-5, Williams 1-3, Gallinari 1-7, Thornwell 0-1). Fouled Out_Middleton. Rebounds_Milwaukee 52 (Antetokounmpo 18), L.A. Clippers 54 (Harris 11). Assists_Milwaukee 31 (Bledsoe, Connaughton, Middleton 5), L.A. Clippers 26 (Williams 10). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 26, L.A. Clippers 19. Technicals_Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second) 2, L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Defensive three second), L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Delay of game). A_17,486 (18,997).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline