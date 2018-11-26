Listen Live Sports

Bucks-Hornets, Box

November 26, 2018 9:32 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (107)

Middleton 4-18 3-3 14, Antetokounmpo 7-15 5-7 20, Lopez 6-10 2-2 15, Bledsoe 6-13 1-1 17, Brogdon 4-16 2-2 11, Maker 0-1 0-0 0, Dellavedova 0-1 0-0 0, Snell 2-2 0-0 5, Brown 1-1 0-1 2, DiVincenzo 3-3 0-0 8, Connaughton 4-10 4-5 15. Totals 37-90 17-21 107.

CHARLOTTE (110)

Batum 3-4 0-0 7, Williams 6-11 0-0 16, Zeller 4-5 0-2 8, Walker 3-12 13-16 21, Lamb 8-15 3-4 21, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-6 0-0 7, Bridges 1-5 3-4 5, Kaminsky 1-2 0-0 3, Parker 7-14 0-2 15, Monk 2-7 2-2 7. Totals 38-81 21-30 110.

Milwaukee 35 17 28 27—107
Charlotte 32 33 28 17—110

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 16-46 (Bledsoe 4-9, Connaughton 3-7, Middleton 3-12, DiVincenzo 2-2, Snell 1-1, Antetokounmpo 1-3, Lopez 1-4, Brogdon 1-6, Dellavedova 0-1, Maker 0-1), Charlotte 13-29 (Williams 4-6, Lamb 2-4, Walker 2-6, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-1, Batum 1-2, Kaminsky 1-2, Monk 1-2, Parker 1-3, Bridges 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 48 (Antetokounmpo 13), Charlotte 44 (Lamb, Williams 8). Assists_Milwaukee 25 (Antetokounmpo 9), Charlotte 21 (Parker 6). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 22, Charlotte 22. A_13,805 (19,077).

