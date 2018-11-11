Listen Live Sports

Bucks-Nuggets, Box

November 11, 2018 10:24 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (121)

Middleton 8-12 2-2 21, Antetokounmpo 11-16 0-5 22, Lopez 10-17 0-0 28, Bledsoe 4-10 3-3 12, Brogdon 7-13 3-3 20, Ilyasova 3-5 0-0 6, Henson 1-3 0-0 3, Connaughton 1-3 0-0 2, DiVincenzo 1-3 0-0 2, Snell 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 48-84 8-13 121.

DENVER (114)

Hernangomez 3-5 0-0 8, Millsap 6-14 8-11 25, Jokic 7-14 2-2 20, Murray 7-16 0-0 14, Harris 5-14 3-5 15, Plumlee 0-1 1-2 1, Lyles 7-11 0-0 16, M.Morris 2-6 0-0 5, Beasley 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 41-89 14-20 114.

Milwaukee 33 30 36 22—121
Denver 35 24 29 26—114

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 17-34 (Lopez 8-13, Brogdon 3-3, Middleton 3-5, Snell 1-1, Henson 1-2, Bledsoe 1-3, Antetokounmpo 0-1, Connaughton 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-2, Ilyasova 0-2), Denver 18-38 (Millsap 5-8, Jokic 4-8, Hernangomez 2-3, Beasley 2-4, Lyles 2-5, Harris 2-6, M.Morris 1-2, Plumlee 0-1, Murray 0-1). Fouled Out_Ilyasova. Rebounds_Milwaukee 41 (Antetokounmpo 9), Denver 39 (Millsap 8). Assists_Milwaukee 27 (Antetokounmpo 8), Denver 27 (M.Morris 10). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 17, Denver 16. A_19,520 (19,520).

