Bucks-Warriors, Box

November 9, 2018 1:02 am
 
MILWAUKEE (134)

Middleton 6-16 3-4 17, Antetokounmpo 7-16 10-11 24, Lopez 1-5 0-0 2, Bledsoe 10-12 4-6 26, Brogdon 9-14 0-0 20, Ilyasova 1-1 2-2 5, Maker 4-6 0-0 8, Henson 2-4 0-0 4, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Connaughton 7-11 0-1 15, Snell 2-8 1-1 6, Brown 1-2 1-2 3, DiVincenzo 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 52-101 21-27 134.

GOLDEN STATE (111)

Durant 6-15 4-5 17, Bell 2-3 0-0 4, Jones 6-8 0-1 12, Curry 5-14 0-0 10, Thompson 9-15 4-6 24, McKinnie 2-10 2-2 7, Jerebko 0-4 0-0 0, Looney 2-3 4-4 8, Cook 6-9 0-0 15, Lee 2-3 3-4 8, Iguodala 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 42-87 17-22 111.

Milwaukee 32 32 41 29—134
Golden State 29 22 28 32—111

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 9-35 (Bledsoe 2-3, Brogdon 2-4, Middleton 2-9, Ilyasova 1-1, Connaughton 1-3, Snell 1-3, Maker 0-1, Brown 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-2, Henson 0-2, Lopez 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-4), Golden State 10-28 (Cook 3-5, Thompson 2-2, Iguodala 2-3, Lee 1-1, Durant 1-2, McKinnie 1-7, Jerebko 0-4, Curry 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 46 (Antetokounmpo 9), Golden State 38 (McKinnie, Bell, Durant, Looney 5). Assists_Milwaukee 33 (Middleton, Bledsoe 6), Golden State 31 (Durant 9). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 23, Golden State 22. Technicals_Golden State coach Warriors (Defensive three second). A_19,596 (19,596).

