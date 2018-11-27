Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bucs QB Winston nearing settlement in 2016 accusation

November 27, 2018 5:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHOENIX (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is in the process of settling a lawsuit filed by a female Uber driver in Arizona who accused him of sexual assault.

Documents filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix state that a settlement agreement should be finalized in 10 days. Details weren’t disclosed.

The woman sued Winston in September and had been seeking $75,000 in damages.

She alleged Winston grabbed her crotch while they were waiting in the drive-thru of a Mexican restaurant in Scottsdale in March 2016.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Winston, the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner while at Florida State, was in Arizona for a charity event at the time.

After an eight-month investigation into the incident, the NFL in June suspended Winston for three games for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Security Cooperation Management...
12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia