Bulls-Bucks, Box

November 16, 2018 11:54 pm
 
CHICAGO (104)

Holiday 7-12 0-0 20, Parker 9-19 0-0 21, Carter Jr. 6-8 0-0 12, Arcidiacono 1-6 0-0 3, LaVine 6-20 2-3 15, Hutchison 0-3 3-4 3, Felicio 0-2 0-0 0, R.Lopez 2-5 1-2 5, Payne 0-0 2-2 2, Blakeney 8-14 0-0 18, Harrison 2-5 1-2 5. Totals 41-94 9-13 104.

MILWAUKEE (123)

Middleton 9-15 3-3 23, Antetokounmpo 8-15 5-9 23, B.Lopez 5-10 0-0 14, Bledsoe 10-13 2-3 25, Brogdon 5-12 0-0 13, Ilyasova 0-1 1-2 1, Wood 1-4 0-0 2, Maker 3-10 0-0 9, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Connaughton 1-4 0-0 2, Snell 5-7 0-0 11, Morris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-93 11-17 123.

Chicago 40 23 17 24—104
Milwaukee 27 18 46 32—123

3-Point Goals_Chicago 13-33 (Holiday 6-9, Parker 3-6, Blakeney 2-4, LaVine 1-5, Arcidiacono 1-6, Felicio 0-1, Hutchison 0-2), Milwaukee 18-43 (B.Lopez 4-8, Bledsoe 3-5, Brogdon 3-5, Maker 3-7, Antetokounmpo 2-4, Middleton 2-6, Snell 1-3, Ilyasova 0-1, Brown 0-1, Connaughton 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 36 (Parker 8), Milwaukee 55 (Antetokounmpo 13). Assists_Chicago 22 (LaVine, Holiday, Carter Jr. 4), Milwaukee 28 (Middleton 8). Total Fouls_Chicago 15, Milwaukee 14. Technicals_Parker. A_17,341 (17,500).

