Bulls-Bucks, Box

CHICAGO (113)

Holiday 2-10 2-4 8, Parker 9-21 4-7 24, Carter Jr. 3-8 0-0 6, Arcidiacono 6-12 5-5 22, LaVine 8-18 6-6 24, Hutchison 1-3 0-0 2, R.Lopez 8-10 1-1 17, Payne 3-4 1-1 7, Harrison 0-2 3-5 3. Totals 40-88 22-29 113.

MILWAUKEE (116)

Middleton 6-13 2-3 17, Antetokounmpo 14-21 8-12 36, B.Lopez 4-15 2-2 12, Bledsoe 2-3 3-4 7, Brogdon 8-11 2-2 24, Ilyasova 4-6 1-1 9, Maker 0-1 0-0 0, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 0-3 0-0 0, Snell 2-7 0-0 4, Connaughton 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 43-87 18-24 116.

Chicago 40 22 27 24—113 Milwaukee 30 33 29 24—116

3-Point Goals_Chicago 11-37 (Arcidiacono 5-9, Parker 2-6, LaVine 2-6, Holiday 2-10, Payne 0-1, Carter Jr. 0-1, Hutchison 0-1, R.Lopez 0-1, Harrison 0-2), Milwaukee 12-35 (Brogdon 6-6, Middleton 3-6, B.Lopez 2-9, Connaughton 1-4, Maker 0-1, Ilyasova 0-1, Snell 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-3, Antetokounmpo 0-3). Fouled Out_Carter Jr.. Rebounds_Chicago 45 (LaVine 9), Milwaukee 48 (Antetokounmpo 11). Assists_Chicago 28 (LaVine 7), Milwaukee 29 (Antetokounmpo 8). Total Fouls_Chicago 23, Milwaukee 23. Technicals_R.Lopez, Chicago coach Fred Hoiberg, Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second). A_16,660 (17,500).

