Bulls-Knicks, Box

CHICAGO (116)

Holiday 2-10 0-0 6, Parker 7-15 1-1 15, Carter Jr. 3-9 4-4 11, Payne 4-11 0-1 8, LaVine 13-25 11-14 41, Hutchison 4-5 0-0 8, Felicio 2-2 0-1 4, Lopez 1-3 0-0 2, Arcidiacono 1-2 2-4 4, Blakeney 6-13 4-5 17. Totals 43-95 22-30 116.

NEW YORK (115)

Dotson 7-14 2-2 18, Vonleh 3-10 3-4 10, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Trier 5-15 9-9 21, Ntilikina 0-6 0-0 0, Knox 1-2 0-0 2, Hezonja 6-18 2-3 15, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Kanter 8-14 7-8 23, Burke 3-7 2-2 8, Mudiay 7-16 1-1 16. Totals 41-106 26-29 115.

Chicago 24 23 31 24 6 8—116 New York 21 26 25 30 6 7—115

3-Point Goals_Chicago 8-30 (LaVine 4-10, Holiday 2-6, Carter Jr. 1-1, Blakeney 1-5, Hutchison 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-1, Parker 0-2, Payne 0-4), New York 7-26 (Trier 2-4, Dotson 2-7, Vonleh 1-2, Mudiay 1-3, Hezonja 1-5, Burke 0-1, Kanter 0-1, Ntilikina 0-3). Fouled Out_Carter Jr.. Rebounds_Chicago 48 (Carter Jr. 13), New York 62 (Kanter 24). Assists_Chicago 15 (LaVine 4), New York 20 (Kanter 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 22, New York 27. Technicals_Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second). A_19,812 (19,812).

