Bulls-Pistons, Box

CHICAGO (88)

Holiday 3-9 0-0 8, Parker 6-16 0-2 12, Carter Jr. 11-18 6-7 28, Arcidiacono 2-6 0-0 5, LaVine 3-12 2-2 8, Hutchison 1-4 0-0 2, Felicio 2-3 0-0 4, Lopez 4-5 0-0 8, Payne 3-9 2-2 8, Harrison 1-2 1-1 3, Blakeney 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 37-86 11-14 88.

DETROIT (107)

Robinson III 0-3 0-0 0, Griffin 7-12 4-7 20, Drummond 9-15 1-2 19, Jackson 7-12 0-0 20, Bullock 5-11 0-0 13, Johnson 2-9 4-4 8, Pachulia 1-2 2-2 4, Galloway 2-10 0-0 5, Smith 5-12 1-1 12, Brown 2-4 0-0 4, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 41-91 12-16 107.

Chicago 21 19 25 23— 88 Detroit 34 21 24 28—107

3-Point Goals_Chicago 3-21 (Holiday 2-6, Arcidiacono 1-5, Hutchison 0-1, Carter Jr. 0-1, Blakeney 0-1, Payne 0-3, Parker 0-4), Detroit 13-34 (Jackson 6-8, Bullock 3-9, Griffin 2-4, Galloway 1-3, Smith 1-4, Brown 0-1, Robinson III 0-1, Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 40 (Carter Jr. 7), Detroit 51 (Drummond 19). Assists_Chicago 25 (LaVine 9), Detroit 24 (Bullock 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 19, Detroit 17. Technicals_Griffin. A_15,372 (20,491).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.