Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Burch-Manning scores 20, South Dakota beats UMBC 58-52

November 19, 2018 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Trey Burch-Manning scored 20 points with four 3-pointers and South Dakota beat UMBC 58-52 on Monday night in the Bimini Jam.

Brandon Armstrong added 12 points for the Coyotes (3-2), who held UMBC to 33 percent shooting.

UMBC led 36-35 on Ricky Council II’s layup early in the second half, but Armstrong hit a go-ahead 3 and the Coyotes led 48-41 on Burch-Manning’s 3 with 7:20 to go. The Retrievers went scoreless for nearly 3 ½ minutes, but closed to 56-52 on Joe Sherburne’s free throws with 17 seconds left before Armstrong iced it with two from the line.

UMBC led 18-12 on Brandon Horvath’s free throw, but the Coyotes had a 35-31 halftime advantage on Burch-Manning’s jumper.

Advertisement

Arkel Lamar scored 13 points and Council added 10 for UMBC (4-2), which shot 5 of 24 from long distance (21 percent).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference