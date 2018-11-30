Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Cal Baptist snaps 4-game skid, beats UC Riverside 80-70

November 30, 2018
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Milan Acquaah scored 24 points, De’jon Davis had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Cal Baptist beat UC Riverside 80-70 on Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Acquaah and Davis made seven field goals and seven free throws apiece. The duo also made five of the Lancers’ nine 3-pointers. Jordan Heading chipped in with 13 points for Cal Baptist (3-4).

Jordan Gilliam and Dikymbe Martin each scored 18 points to lead UC Riverside (2-6). Zac Watson added 10 points.

Jeremy Smith’s 3-pointer sparked a 19-7 run to close out the first half as the Lancers built a 37-24 lead. Cal Baptist led by double digits for most of the second half.

It was the first game since the 1998-99 season between the crosstown schools, and the first with both as Division I members. UC Riverside had won 24 straight against the Lancers.

