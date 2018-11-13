Listen Live Sports

California Baptist beats Oral Roberts, 70-69, now 2-0 in D-I

November 13, 2018 11:51 pm
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Milan Acquaah hit a 3-pointer with a second left in the game to give California Baptist a 70-69 win over Oral Roberts Tuesday night and give the Lancers their first road win as an NCAA Division I program.

California Baptist moved up to join the Western Athletic Conference season, but will not be eligible for post-season tournaments until the 2022-23 season.

Acquaah tied the game at 64-64 on a layup with 1:03 left. Emmanuel Nzekwesi hit a jumper for Oral Roberts, but Jordan Heading answered with a 3 for a 67-66 lead. Aidan Saunders hit a 3 to put the Golden Eagles up, 69-67 with :05 left.

Heading finished with 20 points to lead California Baptist, with Acquaah adding 16 points and Dejon Davis another 15. The Lancers were just 5 of 20 from distance for the game.

Nzekwesi scored 17 points to lead ORU, with Saunders adding 15.

