Cambridge leads Brown past Sacred Heart 82-77

November 17, 2018 10:08 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge scored 25 points and grabbed four rebounds and Brown beat Sacred Heart 82-77 on Saturday night.

Cambridge was 10 of 18 from the field for the Bears (2-2). Obi Okolie added 11 points on three 3-pointers and Tamenang Choh, Brandon Anderson and Joshua Howard each scored 10 points. Choh led the team with nine rebounds and seven assists.

Cambridge sank a 3-pointer late in the first half that gave the Bears a 28-19 lead with seven minutes to go before the break. They led 42-28 at halftime.

Sacred Heart rallied in the second half to cut it to 77-76 with 44 seconds to play but Zach Hunsaker drained a 3-pointer and Okolie hit two free throws in the final seconds to hold onto the lead.

E.J. Anosike scored 17 points for the Pioneers (2-2). Jare’l Spellman and Aaron Clarke added 16 points apiece.

