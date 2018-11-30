Cameroon beats Mali to qualify for Women’s World Cup

CAPE COAST, Ghana (AP) — Cameroon became the third and final African team to qualify for next year’s Women’s World Cup by beating Mali 4-2 on Friday in the third-place game at the African Cup of Nations.

Cameroon joins Nigeria and South Africa at the World Cup in France in June and July. Nigeria, the defending African champion, and South Africa will meet in the Cup of Nations final on Saturday.

Nigeria has won 10 of the 12 African Cups played and is seeking a third title in a row in Ghana. South Africa has lost four finals and never won the tournament, but did beat Nigeria in the group stage this year.

In the third-place game, a brace of goals by midfielder Ninon Abena gave Cameroon a 2-0 lead over Mali. Fatoumata Diarra hit back for Mali and an own goal by Cameroon defender Aurelle Awona made it 2-2 in the 56th minute.

Substitute Aboudi Onguene put Cameroon ahead again six minutes later and captain Christine Manie sealed victory in injury time with a long-range free kick.

Cameroon will be making just its second appearance at the Women’s World Cup, Nigeria its eighth, and South Africa will be making its debut.

