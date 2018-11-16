Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Campbell rallies past Florida A&M 66-59 in Jamaica Classic

November 16, 2018 5:30 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Chris Clemons, the nation’s second-leading scorer, had 27 points and Campbell rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat Florida A&M 66-59 on Friday to start the Jamaica Classic.

Clemons, who came in averaging 32.3 points, started a 19-0 second-half run with a 3-pointer, Trey Spencer capped it with a 3 for a 48-46 lead and Campbell didn’t trail the rest of the way.

Justin Ravenel made his eighth 3-pointer with 29 seconds left to pull FAMU within 63-59. But Clemons answered with two free throws and FAMU turned it over and Clemons went back to the line, making 1 of 2.

Spencer added 11 points for Campbell (2-2), and Andrew Eudy had 10 points, five rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals. The Fighting Camels outscored FAMU 32-10 in the paint.

Advertisement

Early in the second half, Clemons sank a corner 3-pointer to break a school record with his 317th career make, passing Adam Fellers (1998-02). Clemons also extended his streak of double-digit scoring games to 86, which leads Division I active players. Eudy became the program’s leader in blocked shots with 158, passing Henry Wilson 1985-89.

Ravenel scored 25 points for Florida A&M (2-1). Richard Anderson added four 3-pointers and 12 points. FAMU was 13 of 21 from 3-point range, but made just 7 of 32 from inside the arc.

The teams combined to go 17 of 34 from the free-throw line.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized