Camron Justice helps IUPUI prevail over Bradley, 85-73

November 28, 2018 10:23 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Camron Justice was 15-for-15 shooting from the free-throw line and scored 27 points as IUPUI improved on its best start since 2009 with an 85-73 victory over Bradley on Wednesday night.

The Jaguars were coming off back-to-back wins at the Niagara Regional of the Fort Myers Tip-Off, where they beat St. Francis (Brooklyn) and Grambling State, and Justice was named Regional MVP.

IUPUI (5-2) led, 44-38 at intermission, but Elijah Childs’ jumper with 8:18 left pulled Bradley within four, 61-57. Justice hit two free throws and Grant Weatherford and Ahmed Ismail each added a layup to push the lead back to double digits.

Ismail came off the bench to give the Jags 13 points, five boards and two blocked shots.

Luuk van Bree, a senior from the Netherlands, had 18 points off the Bradley (6-2) bench. Darrell Brown added 15 points.

