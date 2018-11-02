Listen Live Sports

Canadian Football League

November 2, 2018
 
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
x-Ottawa 11 7 0 22 464 420
y-Hamilton 8 9 0 16 485 426
Montreal 4 13 0 8 315 484
Toronto 4 14 0 8 369 560
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
y-Calgary 12 5 0 24 496 354
y-Saskatchewan 12 6 0 24 450 444
y-Winnipeg 10 7 0 20 526 386
y-B.C. 9 8 0 18 414 447
Edmonton 8 9 0 16 449 447

x-clinched division

y-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Game

Ottawa 24, Toronto 9

Saturday, Nov. 3

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Calgary at BC, 10 p.m.

