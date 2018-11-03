Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA x-Ottawa 11 7 0 22 464 420 y-Hamilton 8 9 0 16 485 426 Montreal 4 13 0 8 315 484 Toronto 4 14 0 8 369 560 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA y-Calgary 12 5 0 24 496 354 y-Saskatchewan 12 6 0 24 450 444 y-Winnipeg 10 8 0 20 550 419 y-B.C. 9 8 0 18 414 447 Edmonton 9 9 0 18 482 471

x-clinched division

y-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Game

Ottawa 24, Toronto 9

Saturday, Nov. 3

Edmonton 33, Winnipeg 24

Montreal at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Calgary at BC, 10 p.m.

