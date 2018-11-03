Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|EAST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|x-Ottawa
|11
|7
|0
|22
|464
|420
|y-Hamilton
|8
|9
|0
|16
|485
|426
|Montreal
|4
|13
|0
|8
|315
|484
|Toronto
|4
|14
|0
|8
|369
|560
|WEST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|y-Calgary
|12
|5
|0
|24
|496
|354
|y-Saskatchewan
|12
|6
|0
|24
|450
|444
|y-Winnipeg
|10
|8
|0
|20
|550
|419
|y-B.C.
|9
|8
|0
|18
|414
|447
|Edmonton
|9
|9
|0
|18
|482
|471
x-clinched division
y-clinched playoff berth
Ottawa 24, Toronto 9
Edmonton 33, Winnipeg 24
Montreal at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Calgary at BC, 10 p.m.
