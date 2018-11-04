Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA x-Ottawa 11 7 0 22 464 420 y-Hamilton 8 10 0 16 513 456 Montreal 5 13 0 10 345 512 Toronto 4 14 0 8 369 560 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA x-Calgary 13 5 0 26 522 363 y-Saskatchewan 12 6 0 24 450 444 y-Winnipeg 10 8 0 20 550 419 y-B.C. 9 9 0 18 423 473 Edmonton 9 9 0 18 482 471

x-clinched division

y-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Game

Ottawa 24, Toronto 9

Saturday, Nov. 3

Edmonton 33, Winnipeg 24

Montreal 30, Hamilton 28

Calgary 26, BC 9

