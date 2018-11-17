Listen Live Sports

Canadiens-Canucks Sums

November 17, 2018 10:23 pm
 
Montreal 0 1 2—3
Vancouver 0 1 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Gaudette, VAN, (slashing), 0:13; Danault, MTL, (hooking), 9:50; Domi, MTL, (high sticking), 12:36.

Second Period_1, Montreal, Tatar 9 (Petry), 8:07. 2, Vancouver, Del Zotto 1 (Motte, Roussel), 16:13. Penalties_Virtanen, VAN, (holding stick), 17:48.

Third Period_3, Vancouver, Pettersson 11 (Hutton, Goldobin), 10:09 (pp). 4, Montreal, Shaw 6 (Domi, Drouin), 11:41. 5, Montreal, Drouin 7 (Gallagher, Danault), 17:16 (pp). Penalties_Ouellet, MTL, (hooking), 4:29; Lehkonen, MTL, (interference), 9:14; Del Zotto, VAN, (interference), 17:08.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 9-9-13_31. Vancouver 10-9-19_38.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 3; Vancouver 1 of 4.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 7-4-3 (38 shots-36 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 7-6-2 (31-28).

A_17,880 (18,910). T_2:34.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Libor Suchanek.

