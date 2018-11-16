Canadiens-Flames Sum

|Montreal
|1
|0
|2—3
|Calgary
|0
|2
|0—2
First Period_1, Montreal, Tatar 8 (Danault, Gallagher), 8:00.
Second Period_2, Calgary, Tkachuk 8 (Giordano, Lindholm), 3:43 (pp). 3, Calgary, Tkachuk 9 (Brodie, Giordano), 15:53.
Third Period_4, Montreal, Drouin 6 (Shaw, Domi), 8:32. 5, Montreal, Lehkonen 2 (Kotkaniemi, Juulsen), 12:14.
Shots on Goal_Montreal 9-8-5_22. Calgary 13-19-13_45.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Calgary 1 of 1.
Goalies_Montreal, Price 6-4-3 (45 shots-43 saves). Calgary, Smith 5-7-1 (22-19).
A_18,443 (19,289). T_2:34.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Libor Suchanek.
