Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canadiens-Flames Sums

November 16, 2018 12:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Montreal 1 0 2—3
Calgary 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Montreal, Tatar 8 (Danault, Gallagher), 8:00. Penalties_Giordano, CGY, (delay of game), 11:51.

Second Period_2, Calgary, Tkachuk 8 (Giordano, Lindholm), 3:43 (pp). 3, Calgary, Tkachuk 9 (Brodie, Giordano), 15:53. Penalties_Ouellet, MTL, (hooking), 2:25.

Third Period_4, Montreal, Drouin 6 (Shaw, Domi), 8:32. 5, Montreal, Lehkonen 2 (Kotkaniemi, Juulsen), 12:14. Penalties_Backlund, CGY, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 12:14.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 9-8-5_22. Calgary 13-19-13_45.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Calgary 1 of 1.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 6-4-3 (45 shots-43 saves). Calgary, Smith 5-7-1 (22-19).

A_18,443 (19,289). T_2:34.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized