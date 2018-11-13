Canadiens-Oilers Sums

Montreal 1 1 0—2 Edmonton 2 1 3—6

First Period_1, Edmonton, Benning 1 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 3:13. 2, Montreal, Domi 10 (Shaw, Juulsen), 5:45. 3, Edmonton, Draisaitl 11 (McDavid), 16:31. Penalties_Juulsen, MTL, (hooking), 3:39; Larsson, EDM, (tripping), 17:34.

Second Period_4, Montreal, Shaw 5 (Petry, Drouin), 1:10. 5, Edmonton, Caggiula 6 (Chiasson, Benning), 3:05. Penalties_Kassian, EDM, (interference), 6:24; Agostino, MTL, (hooking), 11:42; Juulsen, MTL, (delay of game), 13:36.

Third Period_6, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 4 (Russell, Strome), 5:36. 7, Edmonton, Russell 1 (Gravel, Khaira), 12:14. 8, Edmonton, Nurse 2 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 18:04 (pp). Penalties_Strome, EDM, (high sticking), 12:28; Gallagher, MTL, (cross checking), 15:50; Gallagher, MTL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:50; Chiasson, EDM, (cross checking), 15:50.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 7-10-12_29. Edmonton 11-18-14_43.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3; Edmonton 0 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Niemi 4-1-0 (43 shots-37 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 3-1-0 (29-27).

T_2:27.

Referees_Francis Charron, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.