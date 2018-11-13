Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canadiens-Oilers Sums

November 13, 2018 11:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Montreal 1 1 0—2
Edmonton 2 1 3—6

First Period_1, Edmonton, Benning 1 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 3:13. 2, Montreal, Domi 10 (Shaw, Juulsen), 5:45. 3, Edmonton, Draisaitl 11 (McDavid), 16:31. Penalties_Juulsen, MTL, (hooking), 3:39; Larsson, EDM, (tripping), 17:34.

Second Period_4, Montreal, Shaw 5 (Petry, Drouin), 1:10. 5, Edmonton, Caggiula 6 (Chiasson, Benning), 3:05. Penalties_Kassian, EDM, (interference), 6:24; Agostino, MTL, (hooking), 11:42; Juulsen, MTL, (delay of game), 13:36.

Third Period_6, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 4 (Russell, Strome), 5:36. 7, Edmonton, Russell 1 (Gravel, Khaira), 12:14. 8, Edmonton, Nurse 2 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 18:04 (pp). Penalties_Strome, EDM, (high sticking), 12:28; Gallagher, MTL, (cross checking), 15:50; Gallagher, MTL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:50; Chiasson, EDM, (cross checking), 15:50.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 7-10-12_29. Edmonton 11-18-14_43.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3; Edmonton 0 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Niemi 4-1-0 (43 shots-37 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 3-1-0 (29-27).

T_2:27.

Referees_Francis Charron, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1975: Senate report charges US involvement in assassination plots