Canadiens-Sabres Sum

The Associated Press
 
November 23, 2018 6:52 pm
 
Montreal 0 1 1 0—2
Buffalo 1 0 1 1—3

First Period_1, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 4 (McCabe, Sheary), 12:39.

Second Period_2, Montreal, Gallagher 11 (Danault, Tatar), 18:12.

Third Period_3, Montreal, Shaw 7 (Schlemko, Danault), 8:18 (pp). 4, Buffalo, Skinner 16 (Reinhart, Bogosian), 17:34.

Overtime_5, Buffalo, Skinner 17 (Eichel, Dahlin), 3:06 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Montreal 8-11-13-1_33. Buffalo 12-7-16-5_40.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 2; Buffalo 1 of 4.

Goalies_Montreal, Niemi 4-2-1 (40 shots-37 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 11-6-1 (33-31).

A_19,070 (19,070). T_2:37.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Andrew Smith.

