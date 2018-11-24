Cannady outburst leads Princeton rally past Monmouth 60-57

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Devin Cannady’s 8-0 run in the final two minutes rallied Princeton past Monmouth for a 60-57 win on Saturday.

Cannady’s 3-pointer with 2:08 left tied it at 55-all, and another 3 with 40 seconds to go gave Princeton the lead for good. He added a pair of free throws with 12 seconds to go before Mustapha Traore missed a jump shot at the buzzer. Cannady finished with 21 points; 18 in the second half.

Both teams shot 8 for 26 from the floor in the first half. Monmouth led 27-20 at halftime with the difference being they made all eight free-throw attempts while the Tigers were 0 for 2. Princeton rallied in the second half going 13 for 28 from the field and 10 for 11 from the foul line.

Myles Stephens scored 13 with nine rebounds and Jose Morales scored 10 for Princeton (1-2).

Louie Pillari scored 13 for Monmouth (0-6), Ray Salnave, 12 with nine rebounds and Deion Hammond and Traore each scored 10.

